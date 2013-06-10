版本:
Nikkei marks best day since March 2011 on U.S. jobs boost, GDP data

* Nikkei surges 4.9 pct, Topix up 5.2 pct in relatively
light trade
    * Solid U.S. jobs data not enough for Fed to roll back
stimulus

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 4.9 percent on Monday, marking its biggest one-day gain
since March 2011, after U.S. jobs data eased growth concerns but
was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to scale back
massive stimulus.
    Investors were also encouraged by data that showed Japan's
economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March, revised up slightly
from a preliminary estimate. The figures underscored a steady
recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping
stimulus policies by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 
    "(The U.S. jobs data) was better than market consensus but
was not good enough to lead to the early tapering of stimulus,"
said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
    "Still the global economy situation is uncertain. Until the
upper house election in July, the market is likely to...trade in
a range between the current level and 14,000." 
    The solid U.S. data helped lift the dollar against the yen,
giving the shares of currency-sensitive Japanese exporters a
boost. The yen was last traded at 98.395 to the dollar,
down from a two-month high of 94.975 touched on Friday.
    The Nikkei ended 636.67 points higher at 13,514.20,
moving further away from the bear market territory it hit last
week. Trading volume hit a one-month low of 2.43 billion shares,
indicating relatively low conviction for the rally.
    The benchmark has fallen 15 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak
it reached on May 23, and trading has been characterised by
violent price moves over the past two weeks, as investors were
spooked by worries over slowing growth in China and uncertainty
over whether the Fed would roll back its stimulus this year.
    Investors have also been disappointed with Abe's growth
strategy last week to revive the world's third-largest economy.
    Highlighting the volatility, the Nikkei has had 10 sessions
where intraday swings exceeded 2.5 percent since May 23,
compared with 16 such trading days for the year up to May 22 and
four such days in the whole of 2012. The U.S. S&P 500 
only has had one such trading day in 2013, and the Euro STOXX 50
 index has 11.
    Still, the Nikkei is up 9 percent since April 4, when the
Bank of Japan unveiled audacious stimulus measures and has risen
30 percent so far this year.
    Sources said the BOJ will consider taking further steps when
it concludes a two-day meeting on Tuesday to curb volatility in
the government bond market as sudden spikes in yields threaten
to undermine its aim of dragging the economy out of deflation.
            
    CRUISE HIGHER
    Toyota Motor Corp rose 8.6 percent and was the
second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover on
Monday, while Mazda Motor Corp, also heavily traded,
rallied 11.5 percent.
    Deutsche Bank said Japanese automakers have become more
competitive whether the yen is trading at 100 yen to the dollar
or 96 to the dollar.
     "As such we still are attracted to Japanese names with
leverage to export growth - namely Toyota and Mazda."
    Financials were also in demand, with Japan's top brokerage
Nomura Holdings, the third-most traded, up 6.6 percent,
lender Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group up 5.8 percent.
    The broader Topix index climbed 5.2 percent to
1,111.97.
    In terms of valuations, Japanese equities now carry a
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9, down from a
three-year high of 16.3 reached more than a week ago, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
