Japan's Nikkei slips but off day's low

TOKYO, June 12 The Nikkei average slipped 0.2
percent on Wednesday, extending the previous session's decline
on disappointment that the Bank of Japan offered no fresh
measures to quell bond market volatility, which was sparked by
its massive stimulus programme in April.
    The Nikkei ended 28.30 points lower at 13,289.32
after trading as low as 12,994.08. The index trimmed losses in
the afternoon, with traders suspecting the central bank was
buying exchange-traded funds to support the market.
    The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to
1,096.54.

