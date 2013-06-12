Japan's Nikkei slips but off day's low

TOKYO, June 12 The Nikkei average slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday, extending the previous session's decline on disappointment that the Bank of Japan offered no fresh measures to quell bond market volatility, which was sparked by its massive stimulus programme in April. The Nikkei ended 28.30 points lower at 13,289.32 after trading as low as 12,994.08. The index trimmed losses in the afternoon, with traders suspecting the central bank was buying exchange-traded funds to support the market. The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to 1,096.54.