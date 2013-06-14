版本:
Nikkei rebounds, still records fourth straight losing week

TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed
1.9 percent on Friday, recovering some of the previous session's
sharp fall, as robust data eased concerns over whether the U.S.
economy can withstand a pullback in stimulus by the Federal
Reserve.
    The Nikkei ended 241.14 points higher at 12,686.52
after trading as high as 12,889.46. For the week, the index was
down 1.5 percent, marking its fourth straight week of losses -
its longest losing run since October. 
    The broader Topix index advanced 1.2 percent to
1,056.45.

