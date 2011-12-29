Nikkei set to bounce on upbeat U.S. economic data

TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's leading share index is seen opening higher on Friday after upbeat economic data from the United States, though it is still on track for double-digit losses this year -- the second straight year of decline and the worst since 2008. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,500, strategist said, after ending down 0.3 percent at 8,398.89 on Thursday. "The focus today will be the 25-day moving average and whether the Nikkei can top that level. If it does end above that level, it will be positive for market sentiment," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Japan can expect solid growth from reconstruction spending next year, but any gains in the market will be challenged by factors out of Europe." Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,445, up 55 points, or 0.7 percent, from the Osaka close at 8,390, and activity is expected to be light on the last trading session of the year. U.S. stocks rallied, moving the S&P 500 back in positive territory for 2011 before the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy. U.S. regional factory data showed the economy gaining momentum, and pending sales of previously owned homes jumped to 1-1/2 year high in November, adding to signs of a tentative recovering in the housing market. The data also boosted European shares, despite lacklustre demand for Italian debt at an auction, which prompted the European Central Bank to step in and buy Italy's bonds in an effort to slow rising yields. The broader Topix index ticked up 0.1 percent to 722.12 on Thursday. Trading remained thin, with 935 million billion shares changing hands on the main board, although it ticked up from Tuesday's 807.2 million shares, its lowest level in seven years. For the year, the Nikkei has lost 17.9 percent and the Topix is down nearly 20 percent, partly hit by the triple disaster of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis, and a strong yen. That compares with a 0.4 percent gain in the S&P 500 and a 11.5 percent decline in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300. Despite this year's steep drop, the Topix was only slightly cheaper than the S&P 500. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4, compared with the U.S. index's 11.7. > Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011 > Euro up in thin trade, gain seen short-lived > Treasury prices gain on more worries over Europe > Gold falls but off lows, eyes bear market > Oil rises on shortcovering, market eyes Iran > ECB tames rising Italian yields after tricky auction STOCKS TO WATCH -- SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's investment in U.S. Treasuries is likely to boost the bank's profit again next year as yields on the paper have further to fall, the president of Japan's third-largest lender by assets said. --NEC CORP NEC Corp plans to shift its R&D resources overseas, to develop cost-competitive products and services in emerging markets by 2017, the Nikkei business daily said. --MARUBENI CORP Marubeni and a unit of China's Sinopec Engineering won a $1.7 billion contract to upgrade Atyrau, the oldest refinery in the country to produce cleaner fuels, the refinery said in a statement. [ID: nL6E7NT2XV]