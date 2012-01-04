版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 14:09 BJT

Nikkei hits 3-week closing high on strong US data

TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average rose
1.2 percent to hit a three-week closing high on Wednesday after
upbeat economic data from the United States and China eased
worries over the health of the global economy.	
    The Nikkei average closed at 8,560.11,
above its 25-day moving average of 8,495. The broader Topix
 gained 2 percent to 742.99, also a three-week closing
high.

