Nikkei hits 3-week closing high on strong US data

TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.2 percent to hit a three-week closing high on Wednesday after upbeat economic data from the United States and China eased worries over the health of the global economy. The Nikkei average closed at 8,560.11, above its 25-day moving average of 8,495. The broader Topix gained 2 percent to 742.99, also a three-week closing high.