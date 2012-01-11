Nikkei set to rise; Spanish auction, ECB eyed

TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's leading share index
is seen opening higher on Thursday as optimism over improving
U.S. economic growth counters nervousness ahead of debt auctions
this week in Spain and Italy.
The U.S. economy has shown some signs of improvement. The
Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy
continued to expand modestly through the end of 2011 as holiday
spending proved robust, but that a weak job market was still
preventing incomes from rising.
"U.S. stocks were steady overnight and the CME closed 15
points higher, which points to an early gain for the Nikkei but
it's likely to stay trapped in recent ranges," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Although there are rising expectations of a U.S. economic
recovery, the yen remains at a high level against the dollar and
the euro, and there is great concern about the European debt
crisis."
On Wednesday, Fitch's warning of a collapse of the euro if
the European Central Bank does not step up its bond purchase and
renewed talk of an imminent cut to France's triple-A ratings
weighed on the euro, which hit a 16-month low against the dollar
.
Talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a
second Greek bailout are going badly, senior European bankers
said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that euro zone
governments will have to increase their contribution to the aid
package.
Spain is set to sell up 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016
paper later in the day and Italy will offer up to 4.75 billion
euros of five-year bonds on Friday. The two countries are now at
the forefront of the region's debt turmoil.
The ECB is also set to hold a meeting on Thursday.
Ahead of the Spanish auction and the ECB meet, investors are
likely to keep an eye on China's inflation data, due out at 0130
GMT.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and
8,500, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,445 on Wednesday, up 15 points or 0.2
percent from the Osaka close of 8,430.
The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent higher at 8,447.88 on
Wednesday, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,494,
while the broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to
733.47.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--OLYMPUS CORP
Olympus is considering to form an equity tie-up with five
candidate companies including Japanese electronics makers Sony
Corp and Panasonic Corp, as well as South
Korea's Samsung Electronics, the Asahi Shimbun
newspaper said.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
The abrupt exit of Jasjit Bhattal, the highest-ranking
ex-Lehman executive at Nomura Holdings, marks a crucial juncture
for Japan's top brokerage as it decides whether to replace him
with an experienced global banker to foster expansion, or with
an in-house local to focus on the home market.
--TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba Corp expects to restart some of its flood-hit
operations this month, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkui, chairman of
Toshiba Thailand, told reporters.
--SONY, NIKON
Samsung Electronics Co aims to more than
quadruple sales of small, interchangeable lens cameras this
year, as it seeks to move up-market to compete with stronger
Japanese rivals amid stagnating growth in the compact camera
segment.