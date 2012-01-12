Nikkei set to rise but mood cautious

TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's leading share index is expected to open slightly higher on Friday, boosted by solid demand in debt auctions by Spain and Italy, now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis, and gains on Wall Street. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,410 on Thursday, up 30 points, or 0.4 percent, from the Osaka close of 8,380, while strategists said the Nikkei average was likely to trade between 8,350 and 8,450. "The crisis in Europe seems to be easing little by little. There was solid demand for southern European countries' debt, at least short-term debt. The ECB's three-year operation is starting to take effect," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities. Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction, while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale, reflecting the success for now of what amounts to a back-door bailout by the European Central Bank, which has lent nearly half a trillion euros of three-year money to banks. There were suspicions, however, that many were following the "carry trade" route by using the cheap funds to buy higher-yielding bonds. The latest patch of U.S. data disappointed. U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and first-time claims for jobless benefits moved higher last month, indicating the recovery is shaky despite a recent pick-up in growth. "U.S. data was a bit disappointing and the rise in U.S. shares yesterday does not seem to be big enough to boost the Nikkei much. We have an Italian debt auction today and investors will remain cautious," Hiroki said. "Things might change if the Dow rises above last year's peak." On the corporate earnings front, JPMorgan Chase & Co will kick off the quarterly reporting season for major U.S. banks later in the day. The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent lower at 8,385.59 on Thursday, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,483, as investors sold shares ahead of a closely watched special quotation (SQ) settlement of January futures contracts. The broader Topix index fell 0.9 percent to 727.15. > Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day > Euro bounces back, boosted by auctions, Draghi > Treasuries slip after weak 30-year bond sale > Gold up third day, hits 1-month high on euro gain > Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan > Spain, Italy yields fall after well bid auctions STOCKS TO WATCH --NIPPON STEEL CORP Nippon Steel's crude steel production is expected to decline by more than 7 percent for the current fiscal year ending March 31, on a strong yen and the Thailand floods, the Nikkei business daily said. --HONDA MOTOR CO LTD American Honda Motor Co won a legal victory as a divided U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a nationwide lawsuit over a brake system used in some Acura RL vehicles should not have been certified as a class-action. --ELPIDA MEMORY A senior official at Japan's energy and trade ministry was arrested on Thursday on accusations of insider trading involving the state-led bailout of chipmaker Elpida Memory. --FAST RETAILING Fast Retailing, Asia's top apparel retailer, trimmed its full-year operating profit forecast by about 4 percent after sluggish sales at its Uniqlo casual-clothing chain in Japan weighed on quarterly profit. --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Tokyo Electric Power Co on Thursday reduced its oil consumption outlook for this business year, but it bumped up its gas use plans to a fresh record high to make up for lost nuclear output after the earthquake last March destroyed its Fukushima Daiichi plant. --INPEX CORP Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 1.575 percent stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to Tokyo Gas Co, a buyer of Ichthys LNG.