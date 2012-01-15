版本:
Nikkei set to fall after S&P's mass euro zone downgrades

TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's leading share index
is expected to open lower on Monday after ratings agency
Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit standings of nine euro
zone countries, stripping France of its prized triple-A status. 	
    The downgrades came as negotiations between Greece and
private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the
risk of a Greek default. 	
    The news put pressure on the euro, which is near 16-month
lows against the dollar and an 11-year trough versus the
yen.	
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,460 on
Friday, down 50 points or 0.5 percent, from the Osaka 
close of 8,500, while strategists expect the Nikkei average
 to trade between 8,350 and 8,500.	
    "S&P's downgrades have rekindled worries about the European
debt crisis," said Hiroich Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities.	
    "But as S&P has warned of downgrades back in December, I
suspect much of that impact has already been priced in."	
    Strategists added, however, that if the debt turmoil in the
euro zone pushes the yen higher, it could hurt the Nikkei and
particularly exporters.	
    The Nikkei closed 1.4 percent higher at 8,500.02 on Friday,
above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, while the broader
Topix index advanced 1 percent to 734.60.	
    	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    --HONDA MOTOR CO 	
     Honda Motor Co will completely overhaul its flood-hit
factory in Thailand in a project that could cost more than 50
billion yen ($650 million), the Nikkei business daily reported
on Sunday. 	
    --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO 	
    The Japan government-backed fund looking to inject about 1
trillion yen in capital into Tepco is likely to hire Nomura
Securities Co and JPMorgan Securities Japan Co as advisers, the
Nikkei reported. 	
    --ELECTRONICS FIRMS	
    Elpida Memory, NEC Corp, Panasonic Corp
, Renesas Electronics Corp, Seiko Epsom Corp
, Sharp Corp and Toshiba Corp are
likely to rise as they featured on the closely guarded list of
global suppliers that Apple revealed for the first time.

