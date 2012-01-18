版本:
Japan's Nikkei surges after stop losses breached

By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1.4 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with traders
citing technical short-covering after stop losses on Nikkei
futures were breached.	
    A large programme trade triggered the stop losses on Nikkei
futures, which led to the spike in the benchmark, they said.	
    "This looks like a large programme trade or a bulk-buying of
Nikkei futures," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at
Securities Japan.	
    The Nikkei was up at 8,586.06 after ending the
morning session at 8,480.99, while the broader Topix 
climbed 1.1 percent to 739.46.	
    "There were stops triggered at around 8,510, 8,520, 8,530.
We saw some buying in the Nikkei futures. You have some stops
triggered and that was the initial reason for the spike. It is
essentially followed by short covering," said Stefan Worrall,
director of equity at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.	
    "In the context of the day's news ... yesterday's China data
and the general sense of improving outlook, it has been building
this kind of pressure. We did not seen any actual news flow that
triggered this. It feels a technical short covering on the
basis of stop being triggered."

