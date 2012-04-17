Japan's Nikkei ends little changed, Gree outperforms

* Nikkei eases 0.1 pct after Monday's 1.7 pct drop
* Gree surges after Merrill Lynch ups price target
* Toshiba Tec jumps after source says to buy IBM terminal
unit
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese shares steadied on
Tuesday after the previous session's sharp losses, though social
gaming firm Gree Inc jumped as an upbeat sector report from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch forced investors to cover short
positions.
The Nikkei closed down 0.1 percent at 9,464.71 after
shedding 1.7 percent on Monday, falling below the psychological
key level of 9,500 on concerns over Spain's ability to finance
its debt.
"It's typically schizophrenic at the moment. Yen-sensitive
names are getting sold again. But they were bought yesterday, so
they will probably be back up tomorrow," a dealer at a European
brokerage said.
Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co, Sony
Corp and TDK Corp lost between 0.4 and 2.3
percent.
The yen was last traded at 80.395 to the dollar, hovering
near a six-week low of 80.29 hit on Monday as fresh concerns
over the euro zone debt crisis helped boost the appeal of the
Japanese currency.
"There are a lot of concerns in the global financial market
but we don't see signs of contagion," said Hisao Matsuura,
equity strategist at Nomura.
Matsuura said Spain's banking system was stable and the
situation was different than last year when concerns over a
Greek debt default roiled financial markets.
Data on Friday showed Spanish banks had increased their
reliance on cheap loans from the European Central Bank as they
were virtually shut from the wholesale credit market, raising
fears that Spain would be further sucked into the euro zone debt
crisis.
Gree soared 9.1 percent and was the most heavily
traded stock on the main board by turnover after Merrill Lynch
lifted its price objective on the company and maintained its
"buy" rating.
Data from research firm Data Explorers showed more than 88
percent of Gree's stock that is available to be borrowed had
already been on loan as of April 13.
Rival DeNA Co Ltd surged 4.7 percent.
The broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 803.09.
TOSHIBA TEC SOARS
Toshiba Tec Corp ended up 6.9 percent, after
rallying as much as 10.8 percent, after a source said the
Toshiba Corp unit was in talks to buy IBM Corp's
point-of-sale terminal business, which includes cash
registers.
Local media put the deal at around $870 million and said it
would strengthen the Japanese firm's cloud computing services.
Trading volume on the main board remained thin, with 1.54
billion shares changing hands, up from a three-month low of 1.52
billion on Monday but down last week's average of 1.92 billion.
A trader said investors who are concerned that the market is
settling in a range with a break-out possible in either
direction could buy both a Nikkei call and put spread to protect
their positions.
The Nikkei has fallen 6.1 percent so far this month after
surging more than 19 percent in January-March as part of a
global rally, its best first quarter performance in 24 years.
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Monday close imply an
earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate of minus 0.1
percent for the index as a whole over the next five years, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be minus 0.1 percent every year over the five-year period,
on a compound basis. This is down from 0.5 percent last week and
1.5 percent in mid-March.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR for the S&P 500 is 3.7
percent.