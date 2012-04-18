Nikkei up 2 pct as Spain, global growth worries ease

* Nikkei surges 2.1 pct, best one-day rise in 3 weeks
* Toyota, exporters helped by weaker yen
* Financials gain as Spain worries ease somewhat
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei index rallied 2.1
percent on Wednesday on robust U.S. corporate earnings, firm
demand for Spanish debt and an upbeat German economic sentiment
survey, with signals that the Bank of Japan may take more easing
steps also providing momentum.
Mike Newman, head of research at Macquarie in Japan, said
investors need to be selective in picking stocks, however, as
the first quarter rally has petered out.
"Now the beta rally is behind us it now comes to individual
companies to deliver sustained earnings. Toyota Motor and
Yokogawa Electric are two examples of stocks that we think have
good long term fundamentals to generate those sustained
earnings," he said.
The Nikkei closed 202.55 points higher at 9,667.26,
breaking above its 13-week moving average near 9,583, after
falling below the psychologically key 9,500 mark on Monday.
The index has lost 5.7 percent since hitting a one-year peak
on March 27, however.
BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said the central bank
is ready to take additional steps to ease monetary policy as
necessary, also helping to lift sentiment after this week's
sell-off on concerns over Spain's ability to finance its debt.
Toyota Motor Corp, industrial robot maker Fanuc
Corp and TDK Corp were among exporters that
were in demand, up between 2.8 and 3.7 percent as improved
global risk appetite helped push the yen lower.
The broader Topix advanced 2 percent to 819.27.
Trading volume on the main board remained light, with 1.67
billion shares changing hands, up from 1.54 billion shares on
Tuesday but down from last week's average of 1.92 billion.
"There are a lot of companies reporting this week in the
U.S. ... I think just ahead of numbers, people are a little bit
reluctant to put stuff to work," a senior dealer at a foreign
bank said.
STILL DOWNBEAT ON JAPAN
Financials were also in demand as concerns over Spain eased
somewhat after the country raised more funding than planned at
its bill auction on Tuesday.
Sentiment also improved after German analyst and investor
confidence rose unexpectedly in April to a high not seen since
June 2010, while the U.S. company earnings season has had a
surprisingly strong start.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank,
surged 3.8 percent. Megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho
Financial Group gained between 2.4 and 3.2 percent.
Nippon Electric Glass bucked the trend, down 1.7
percent after JPMorgan cut the company to "underweight" from
"neutral", citing a decline in earnings from its key LCD glass
segment.
Global investors' appetite towards Japanese equities has
waned in April.
A monthly survey of asset managers by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch showed investor allocation in Japanese stocks fell
to 10 percent net underweight this month from 4 percent in
March, but still above February's net 23 percent underweight.
The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 12.3, slightly cheaper than the U.S. S&P 500's 12.5
but more expensive than the STOXX Europe 600's 10, data
from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.