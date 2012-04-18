Nikkei set to dip on U.S. fall, eyes on Spain bond sale

April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to fall on Thursday, giving back some of the sharp gains in the previous session on a weak lead from Wall St and as investors take a cautious stance ahead of a Spanish bond auction. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 and 9,650, with some early selling expected after U.S. stocks ended lower on poor earnngs reports from a few of the country's biggest blue-chips. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600, down 60 points, or 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 9,660. "The market will likely slip back today after yesterday's big gain in reaction to the losses in U.S. indexes, and there are few domestic factors to prop it up," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management. U.S. stocks ended down after technology bellwether IBM turned in a disappointing earnings report, falling short of its forecast, while investors said Intel's results were not enough to turn the market bullish. The Nikkei rallied 2.1 percent on Wednesday, its best one-day rise in three weeks, on robust U.S. corporate earnings and firm demand for Spanish short-term debt. The broader Topix ended up 2 percent at 819.27. On Thursday, however, risk appetite will be tempered by an auction of Spanish 2 and 10-year bonds of up to 2.5 billion euros. Recent worries that the country's inability to finance its own debt could destabilise the euro zone have pushed up bond yields. Ando said the yen would hold steady against the dollar, hovering around the 81.30 mark, but major exporters would likely fall in line with the market. Expectations that the Bank of Japan may take more easing steps after it meets on April 27 would provide support. > Wall St falls on day after big gains as IBM, Intel drag > Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs > U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction > Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak > Oil falls as US inventories rise a 4th week STOCKS TO WATCH --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Japan's government is set to choose a lawyer with expertise in turning around troubled businesses as the next chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, domestic media said on Wednesday. --NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO Nippon Sheet Glass has no Olympus-like skeletons hiding in its closet, Chairman Katsuji Fujimoto said on Wednesday, following the resignation of its president. The differences in opinion that led to the resignation of President and Chief Executive Craig Naylor included what to prioritise in product development and management organisation, Fujimoto told reporters.