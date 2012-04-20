Nikkei dips but easing yen provides support

* Softer yen offers support * Euro zone worries limit risk appetite * Toshiba slips on memory chip glut By Sophie Knight TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday after a Spanish bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of the euro zone debt crisis, compounded by disappointment with U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 9548.14. Analysts said sentiment would be buoyed by a weakening yen, but anticipated thin volume and waning risk appetite as Europe's debt crisis remains unresolved. "Spain is still a worry and French bond yields are back up, so the hope that the Nikkei might hit 10,000 again has pretty much vanished," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities. Spain issued 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 2- and 10-year bonds on Thursday, at the top end of the targeted amount and on solid demand, but yields still rose above paper issued in a January auction. Concern about the country's inability to finance its own debt have spooked investors recently, but not to the extent of panic, Hideyuki Ishiguro of Okasan Securities said. "The worries haven't gone away but tension isn't really rising in the market," he said. "The weaker yen against both the dollar and the euro is also balancing out the negative influence of news from Europe and the U.S." The dollar struck 81.6 yen and the euro hovered around 107.2 yen, signalling improved earnings for major exporters. However, the exchange rate did not prevent Toshiba Corp from slipping 3.3 percent after SanDisk Corp said a glut in the memory chips market will continue to hurt prices for the rest of the year. Steelmakers underperformed the market, weighed down by JFE Holdings Inc, which dropped 4.4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company would invest 1 trillion yen over the next three years, and a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast from U.S. Nucor Corp. The spotlight will be on domestic affairs next week as Japan's profit forecast season gets into full swing and the Bank of Japan decide whether to introduce further easing measures on April 27. "If the dollar stays upwards of 81.5 yen through the profit forecasts starting next week through mid-May then I think people will become more positive, and begin to think their earnings estimates were too cautious," Kazaka Securities' Tabei said. Market watchers saw 9,500 as a support level for the following week with resistance around 9,800. Widely held expectations that the Bank of Japan will announce further monetary easing after it meets on April 27 has already been priced into the market. Investor confidence in disgraced Olympus Corp was given a boost by an extraordinary shareholders meeting to assess the firm's cover-up of losses on Thursday morning. The stock rose 1.6 percent. Concerns about slowing Chinese growth were countered by construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd edging up 0.4 percent after Citigroup said upgraded to "buy" from "neutral", saying that demand for mining equipment remained firm in China and beyond. Marubeni Corp also rose on plans of Asia expansion, gaining 2.3 percent after the company announced it would acquire a 22 percent stake worth 22 billion yen ($250 million) in Singapore-based ACR Capital Holdings Pte to get a foothold into Asia's growing reinsurance market.