Nikkei dips, down for third straight week

TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei index fell on Friday to post its third straight week of losses a fter a Spanish bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of the euro zone debt crisis, though a softer yen offered some support. The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent lower at 9,561.36, below i ts 13-week moving average near 9,575, and was down 0.8 percent on the week. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 811.94.