公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 14:04 BJT

Nikkei dips, down for third straight week

TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Nikkei index fell on
Friday to post its third straight week of losses a fter a Spanish
bond auction failed to extinguish fears of a rerun of the euro
zone debt crisis, though a softer yen offered some support.  	
    The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent lower at 9,561.36,
below i ts 13-week moving average near 9,575, and was down 0.8
percent on the week.	
    The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 811.94.

