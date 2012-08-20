Nikkei hits 3-month closing high for 2nd session

TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday to hit a three-month closing high for the second session in a row as risk appetite remained robust and a softer yen provided support to recently battered exporters. The Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16, breaking above its 26-week moving average at 9,150.04. T he broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 764.66.