版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 20日 星期一 14:06 BJT

Nikkei hits 3-month closing high for 2nd session

TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched higher on Monday to hit a three-month closing high for
the second session in a row as risk appetite remained robust and
a softer yen provided support to recently battered exporters.
    The Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16,
breaking above its 26-week moving average at 9,150.04. T he
broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 764.66.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐