Nikkei retreats on dimming hopes for Fed stimulus

* Steelmakers fall after weakness in U.S. peers
* Power companies rise, Goldman Sachs upbeat on sector
* Trading volume second-lowest this year
* Macquarie cuts Topix 12-month target by 16 pct to 770
* Japan companies' earnings momentum worsens in June
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.2
percent on Friday, retreating from Thursday's three-month
closing high as investors locked in gains as expectations for
quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve began to
dim.
Speaking separately over the past day, St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard, regarded as a policy centrist, played
down chances of imminent easing to bolster the U.S. economy,
while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a policy dove,
supported taking more action.
Neither official has a vote on the Fed's policy-making
committee.
The Nikkei closed down 107.36 points at 9,070.76,
breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,141.74 and its
26-week moving average at 9,146.18. T h e benchmark was down 1
percent this week, ending a two-week winning run.
A trader at a foreign bank said domestic investors were
pocketing profits after the recent run, but that some overseas
players were buying on dips.
"What we are seeing on the client side is that they are
actually net long. Many (overseas) guys are trying to pick up
some machinery names on weakness," the trader said.
Steelmakers shed 1.6 percent, tracking overnight
weakness in their U.S. counterparts after an analyst downgraded
steel producers, saying that prices for the metal will decline.
Nippon Steel Corp, JFE Holdings Inc and
Nisshin Steel Co were down between 1.2 and 3.6 percent.
Other economy-sensitive sectors also came under pressure,
with Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, TDK Corp
and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shedding
between 1.1 and 3.3 percent.
The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 757.23 in
thin trade, with 1.19 billion shares changing hands, the second
lowest level this year.
POWER UP
Gains in power companies, up 1.5 percent after an
upbeat note from Goldman Sachs, offered the market some support.
Goldman said raising power company tariffs could be a "big
positive" and that they might be able to reduce or avoid losses
even without nuclear restarts.
The brokerage upgraded its ratings on Kansai Electric Power
Co Inc and Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc to
'buy' from 'neutral'. The two firms jumped 5.8 and 6.1 percent
respectively.
Troubled Sharp Corp rose 5.5 percent after it said
the utilisation rate at its key Sakai LCD television panel plant
had jumped to 80 percent, with sources saying the company has
been helped by big orders from Samsung Electronics,
U.S. TV maker Vizio and Sony Corp.
"Yesterday the Chinese figure was very bad, so U.S. equities
went down. But the recent rally was too good for Japan," said
Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura Securities, adding
that it was only natural for the market to consolidate.
Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will
soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing
costs for highly-indebted nations have helped the Nikkei rebound
8.9 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25, leaving it
up 7.3 percent so far this year.
"September is a bit worrisome because everyone is worried
about what kind of message will come from the ECB. But after
that no major event is expected," Matsuura said. "Investors will
go back to the market and look for value stocks. This kind of
action will push up the market."
WEAKER EARNINGS OUTLOOK
The outlook for Japanese companies' earnings remains weak.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese companies'
one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus
downgrades as a total of estimates -- deteriorated to -9.1
percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last month.
Macquarie Securities lowered its 12-month Topix target by
16.3 percent to 770, a 1.7 percent upside from Friday's close,
as it expected weaker earnings growth from Japanese companies.
"The first negative development relates to Japanese
industrial production, which has been weak and underperforming
expectations so far in 2012," it said in a report.
"The second negative development relates to forward looking
indicators, such as the OECD leading indicator. Looking into
2013, spreading excess capacity across the world will lead to
weakness in capital expenditure, which is a particular worry for
Japan."