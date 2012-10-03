Nikkei hits 3-week closing low, Fast Retailing shines

* Investors wary ahead of this week's key events
* Fast Retailing strong on report sales to reach 1 trln yen
* Nissan falls after weak U.S. Sept auto sales data
* Daiichi Sankyo hits record low, lung cancer drug trial
halted
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
three-week closing low on Wednesday as investors remained
cautious ahead of a serious of key events this week, including
policy meetings by the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan and U.S. jobs data.
But losses were capped by gains in index heavyweight Fast
Retailing Co Ltd, which climbed 3.7 percent after the
Nikkei daily said the operator of casual clothing chain Uniqlo
should see sales top 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) in the year
ending August 2013, up 7.6 percent from its estimate of 929.50
billion yen in the last financial year.
The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to 8,746.87 points in
relatively light volume, down for the fourth straight session,
its longest losing run since early September.
"We have a few data points this week ... People are a bit
wary," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said.
Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.1 percent after its U.S.
passenger car sales fell 1.1 percent in September from the same
month last year.
Rival Toyota Motor Corp saw a 41.5 percent jump
year-on-year over the same period, leaving its share price up
0.4 percent.
"The poor performance by Nissan, however, combined with the
significantly higher risk now in China, may lead to
worse-than-expected profitability this term," Societe Generale
said in a note.
But of the big three Japanese automakers, Nissan offers the
cheapest valuation, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 6.3 versus Toyota's 9.7 and Honda Motor Co's
7.8, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
BOJ IN THE FRAME?
Both the ECB and the BOJ were due to start policy meetings
on Thursday, with some market participants expecting the
Japanese central bank to offer further monetary policy easing.
"I think the BOJ is likely to loosen monetary policy because
they said they would act if the economy worsened, which their
last tankan survey bore out," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of
equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
Underscoring concerns over sluggish Chinese growth,
Australian exports dropped 3 percent in August from the previous
year as a slowdown in China, the country's biggest export
market, crimped shipments of raw materials such as metals and
coal.
Investors fear Japanese firms' revenues in China, which is
also Japan's largest export market, will fall sharply in
September after some Japanese factories and shops were closed
following protests triggered by a territorial dispute, which
remains unresolved.
The Nikkei China 50, comprised of Japanese firms
with heavy exposure to the world's second-largest economy, lost
0.7 percent, underperforming the benchmark Nikkei.
"The greatest concern for the market right now is how long
this dispute could drag on," BNP Paribas' Okazawa said.
EARNINGS WORRIES
SmartEstimates from Thomson Reuters StarMine expects an
average negative earnings surprise of 1.2 percent for this
quarterly results reporting period, which will kick into high
gear in two to three weeks.
However, the president of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
said the precision machinery firm and supplier to
Apple Inc could escape those headwinds thanks to strong
demand from smartphone makers, and with its Chinese factories at
full capacity. The stock advanced 1 percent.
The broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 727.39,
with nearly 1.4 billion shares changing hands, up from Tuesday's
1.36 billion but down from last week's average of 1.6 billion.
Supermarket chain operator Uny Co Ltd slumped 11.2
percent after it cut its operating profit forecast for the year
ending Feb. 20, with its second-quarter figures coming in below
market expectations.
Other decliners included Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd,
which sank 5.4 percent to a record low after U.S. biotechnology
company ArQule Inc said it will discontinue a
late-stage trial of the lung cancer drug it is co-developing
with Daiichi Sankyo after an interim analysis showed the drug
would not improve overall survival.