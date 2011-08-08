版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 8日 星期一 08:05 BJT

Nikkei falls on U.S. downgrade, declining US futures

 TOKYO, Aug 8 The Nikkei stock benchmark fell on
Monday as investors remained concerned about a fall in U.S.
futures prices, which were hit by rating agency Standard &
Poor's downgrade of the country's AAA credit rating last week.	
 The benchmark Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent to
9,158.42, while the broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 788.89.
Nikkei futures traded in Osaka JNIc1 fell 1.3 percent at the
start of trade.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐