Nikkei falls on U.S. downgrade, declining US futures

TOKYO, Aug 8 The Nikkei stock benchmark fell on Monday as investors remained concerned about a fall in U.S. futures prices, which were hit by rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrade of the country's AAA credit rating last week.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent to 9,158.42, while the broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 788.89. Nikkei futures traded in Osaka JNIc1 fell 1.3 percent at the start of trade. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)