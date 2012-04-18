版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 08:08 BJT

Nikkei rallies 1.6 pct on US earnings, Spain auction

TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share index climbed 1.6 percent to regain the key level of 9,500 early on Wednesday after robust U.S. corporate earnings, a well-received Spanish debt sale and an upbeat German economic sentiment survey.

The Nikkei was up 152.59 points at 9,617.30, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.6 percent to 815.83.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐