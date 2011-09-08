RPT-Nikkei set to trade in narrow range, no surprises in Obama speech

(Repeats to add dropped copy at end of story)

TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei benchmark is set to trade in a narrow range on Friday as a keenly awaited speech from U.S. President Barack Obama was almost in line with market expectations, analysts said.

Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.

Obama, whose 2012 re-election depends on his ability to bring down the 9.1 percent unemployment rate, proposed extending unemployment insurance at a cost of $49 billion, modernising schools for $30 billion and investing in transportation infrastructure projects for $50 billion.

"The U.S. markets rose on expectations that he (Obama) would propose a massive jobs package earlier this week, and Japanese stocks followed suit, so the outcome is not surprising to the market," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.

"For the mid-term, U.S. economic indicators and developments in the euro zone economy will likely dominate market direction."

Analysts also said they would be watching whether the Nikkei can hold above the settlement price of Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September. The closely watched settlement price is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average.

"There is unlikely to be big turmoil in the settlement, so the Nikkei may be able to trade above the settlement price," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding that the Nikkei may trade between 8,700-8,900 on Friday.

Other analysts said that the index is expected to stay between 8,700-8,800 most of the time during trade.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,785, down 5 points, from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,790. `

The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent in thin trade to 8,793.12, its second day of gains.

The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 757.41. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1185.9 -1.06% -12.720 USD/JPY 77.52 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.977 -- -0.064 SPOT GOLD 1863.29 -0.27% -4.970 US CRUDE CLc1 88.55 -0.56% -0.500 DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04% -119.05 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Softbank , Yahoo Japan

Shareholder activist Daniel Loeb has scooped up shares of Yahoo Inc and is demanding that the company overhaul its board, saying the directors have made "serious misjudgments" and "destroyed value" for stockholders.

--Toyota Motor Corp

Toyota plans to spend nearly 30 billion yen($387.8 million) to build an assembly plant in Indonesia that it hopes to launch in the first half of 2013, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Nippon Steel

Brazilian steelmaker CSN made a formal unsolicited bid for the combined stake of two key shareholders in rival Usiminas , the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday. <ID:nN1E78709M>

Nippon Steel owns 13.8 percent of Usiminas' capital and has a right of first refusal on the Camargo Correa and Votorantim stakes. CSN currently owns 11.29 percent of Usiminas' common stock and 15.15 percent of its preferred stock.

--Nikon Corp

Nikon will enter the market for lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release its first product with a mirrorless design later this year, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Fast Retailing Co

Fast Retailing, Asia's largest clothing retailer, projected on Thursday a "much, much brighter" year ahead, citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its overseas expansion. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)