Nikkei falls below 14,000 in sharp afternoon sell-off

TOKYO May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 14,000 for the first time in three weeks at one point on Friday afternoon, extending the previous session's 7.3 percent plunge.

The Nikkei was down 2.3 percent at 14,154.87 by 0448 GMT after trading as low as 13,981.52.
