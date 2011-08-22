Nikkei falls to 5-month low on U.S. recession fears

TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average fell to a five-month low on Monday amid growing fears of another U.S. recession.

The benchmark was down 0.6 percent at 8,666.53, after briefly slipping below its Aug. 9 low of 8,656. The broader Topix index was down 0.9 percent at 745.10.

