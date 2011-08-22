Nikkei falls to 5-month low on U.S. recession fears

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average fell to a five-month low on Monday amid growing fears of another U.S. recession.
The benchmark was down 0.6 percent at 8,666.53, after briefly slipping below its Aug. 9 low of 8,656. The broader Topix index was down 0.9 percent at 745.10.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement