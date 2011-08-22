版本:
Nikkei falls to 5-month low on U.S. recession fears

 TOKYO, Aug 22 The Nikkei stock average fell to a
five-month low on Monday amid growing fears of another U.S.
recession.	
 The benchmark was down 0.6 percent at 8,666.53, after
briefly slipping below its Aug. 9 low of 8,656. The broader
Topix index was down 0.9 percent at 745.10.	
  	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

