2013年 5月 24日

Tokyo's Nikkei reverses gains, extending Thursday's 7.3 pct slide

TOKYO May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average reversed gains on Friday afternoon as profit-taking set in after the index rebounded earlier from the previous session's 7.3 percent slide.

The Nikkei slipped 1.2 percent to 14,313.86 in the afternoon session after ending 2.7 percent higher in morning trade.
