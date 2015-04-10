版本:
Nikkei trades above 20,000 for first time since April 2000

TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 20,000 for the first time in 15 years, supported by hopes for larger shareholder returns, recovery in domestic consumption and a positive tone in global equity markets.

The Nikkei was at 20,004.99 in early trade, up 0.3 percent from the previous close. It has risen 14.6 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
