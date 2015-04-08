版本:
Japan's Nikkei share average hits 15-year high

TOKYO, April 8 The Nikkei share average hit a 15-year high on Wednesday, supported by solid buying from domestic investors after Japanese retail investors ploughed a sizable amount of cash into new stock mutual funds.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 19,803.02, its highest level since April 2000. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
