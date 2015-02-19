Nikkei rises to 15-year high, helped by financial stocks

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
TOKYO Feb 19 Japan's Nikkei average rose to a 15-year high on Thursday morning, helped by gains in such stocks as financial and shipping companies.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 18,307.25, its highest level since May 2000.
The broader Topix added 0.6 percent to 1,491.05 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to 13,527.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab