公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 11:35 BJT

RPT-CORRECTED-Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens flat

TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
