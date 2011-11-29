版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 07:23 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Nov 30 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday:	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                     13.6 million shares	
    BUY                      12.6 million shares	
    ---------------------------------------	
    SELL                       1 million shares

