2011年 12月 7日

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Dec 7 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday:	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                     18.8 million shares	
    BUY                      12.3 million shares	
    ----------------------------------------------	
    SELL                       6.5 million shares

