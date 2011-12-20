版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Dec 21 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  14.6 million shares	
    SELL                 11.4 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    BUY                   3.2 million shares

