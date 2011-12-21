版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 22日 星期四 07:31 BJT

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Dec 22 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  13.6 million shares	
    SELL                 12.4 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    BUY                   1.2 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐