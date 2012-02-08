版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 07:27 BJT

Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Feb 9 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                   20.6 million shares	
    SELL                  18.7 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
    BUY                    1.9 million shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐