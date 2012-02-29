版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 1日 星期四 07:28 BJT

TABLE-Foreign orders for Japan stocks almost evenly matched

TOKYO, March 1 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses
before the start of trade on Thursday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    SELL                 12.8 million shares	
    BUY                  12.7 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    SELL                     100,000 shares

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐