TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
TOKYO, March 26 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 18.2 million shares SELL 17.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY ` 1.1 million shares
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: