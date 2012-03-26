TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Leadfx Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 27 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 21.9 million shares SELL 14.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 7.9 million shares
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* About 98.86% of ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at today's meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7 billion