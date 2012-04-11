版本:
TABLE-Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, April 12 Following are orders for
Japanese stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
    	
    Japanese Stocks:	
    BUY                  22.5 million shares	
    SELL                 22.2 million shares	
------------------------------------------------------     	
	
    BUY                  300,000 shares

