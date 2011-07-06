版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 07:06 BJT

Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, July 7 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.

Japanese Stocks:

BUY 23.1 million shares

SELL 21.4 million shares

----------------------------------------

BUY 1.7 million shares

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

