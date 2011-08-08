版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO Aug 9 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.

Japanese Stocks:

SELL 27.7 million shares

BUY 13.9 million shares

----------------------------------------

SELL 13.8 million shares

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

