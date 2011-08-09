版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Aug 10 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on
Wednesday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 21.9 million shares	
 BUY                  10.5 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                 11.4 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

