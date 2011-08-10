版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Aug 11 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 19.4 million shares	
 BUY                   7.2 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                 12.2 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)

