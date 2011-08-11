版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Aug 12 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 23.1 million shares	
 BUY                  11.2 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                 11.9 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Joseph Radford)

