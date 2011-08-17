版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 07:44 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Aug 18 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
  SELL                  26.6 million shares	
  BUY                   23.1 million shares	
	
------------------------------------------------	
	
  SELL                   3.5 million shares	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐