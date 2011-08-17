Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Aug 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 26.6 million shares
BUY 23.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------
SELL 3.5 million shares (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.