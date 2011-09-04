版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 5日 星期一

TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.

Japanese Stocks:

SELL 12.5 million shares

BUY 8.5 million shares

------------------------------------------

SELL 4.0 million shares

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

