TABLE-Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 mln secured credit facility commitment
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
TOKYO, Sept 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 12.5 million shares
BUY 8.5 million shares
------------------------------------------
SELL 4.0 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 8 BHP Billiton Plc has begun halting operations at its Escondida copper mine in northern Chile, the world's largest, ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters on Wednesday.