Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 7 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.

Japanese Stocks:

SELL 15.1 million shares

BUY 13.4 million shares

----------------------------------------

SELL 1.7 million shares (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

