Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority
TOKYO, Sept 7 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 15.1 million shares
BUY 13.4 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 1.7 million shares (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by israeli securities authority
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
* Vote in Chartres has reflected result in last four elections