公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 14日 星期三

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday.

Japanese Stocks:

SELL 14.9 million shares

BUY 14.6 million shares

----------------------------------------

SELL 300,000 shares

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

