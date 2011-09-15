Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

BRIEF-Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
TOKYO, Sept 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.
Japanese Stocks:
BUY 19.2 million shares
SELL 9.9 million shares
----------------------------------------
BUY 9.3 million shares
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Arconic comments on Elliott Management's multiple restatements of its own financial analysis
* Brookfield Renewable to issue C$200 million of preferred units
* Actinium pharmaceuticals announces pipeline expansion with initiation of clinical trial of actimab-m in multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: