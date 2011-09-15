版本:
中国
Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday.

Japanese Stocks:

BUY 19.2 million shares

SELL 9.9 million shares

----------------------------------------

BUY 9.3 million shares

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

