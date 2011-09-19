版本:
Foreign brokers set to buy Japanese stocks

TOKYO, Sept 20 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.

Japanese Stocks:

BUY 15.8 million shares

SELL 8.6 million shares

----------------------------------------

BUY 7.2 million shares

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

