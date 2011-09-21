版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 22日 星期四 07:21 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Sept 22 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL               16.2   million shares	
 BUY                13.7   million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                2.5   million shares	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

