Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

MOVES-JPMorgan hires three senior bankers to corporate client banking unit
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
TOKYO, Sept 27 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 18.8 million shares
BUY 13.7 million shares
----------------------------------------
SELL 5.1 million shares
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO