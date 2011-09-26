版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 07:21 BJT

Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Sept 27 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 18.8 million shares	
 BUY                  13.7 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                  5.1 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

