Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 6

Feb 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point at 7,187 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,188.30 points on Friday, the biggest one-day percentage gain so far this year, with a rally in energy and banking stocks eclipsing weaker miners. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is about to overhaul its back office operations under a restructuring to help it comply with new post-crisis rules forcing Br