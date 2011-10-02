版本:
Foreign brokers set to sell Japanese stocks

 TOKYO, Oct 3 Following are orders for Japanese
stocks placed through nine 
foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday.	
 	

 Japanese Stocks:	
 SELL                 25.3 million shares	
 BUY                  13.1 million shares	
 ----------------------------------------	
 SELL                 12.2 million shares	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

